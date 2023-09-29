New Mexico reports rise in gun violence injuries, deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) says there has been a concerning rise in firearm-related injuries and deaths in the state from 1999 to 2023.

Researchers from NMDOH looked at the number of people getting treated for gunshots at emergency rooms in the state.

They found that New Mexicans aged 18-49 face a disproportionately high risk of firearm injuries, with a noticeable increase in firearm-related visits to Emergency Rooms among children 14-17 years old.

New Mexico's firearm death rates have also surged, making it the third-highest in the nation in 2021, with an 87% increase in age-adjusted firearm death rates from 2010 to 2021.

Researchers cited substance abuse as a contributing factor to firearm-related deaths, along with a lack of safe firearm storage practices, with many households having loaded and unlocked firearms, particularly those with children under 18 years old.

The report was issued as a direct response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent health order, declaring a public health emergency due to gun violence.

According to the publication 'Source New Mexico,' the governor is now facing threats as a result of the order, including several calls on social media for her to be killed.

ABC-7 reached out to the governor's office and they told us quote:

"The New Mexico State Police investigates any specific and credible threat it learns of. The primary responsibility and priority of the NMSP protective service detail is the governor’s safety."

We also spoke with Cory Sukala, an assistant Government professor at New Mexico State University, and he told us it doesn't surprise him to hear of the threats.

"Our heroes, the founding fathers, are considered so important precisely because they were willing to undertake violence when they thought it was necessary," said Sukala. "We see that idea reflected in the rhetoric of the people who make these types of threats against public officials. You hear the language of tyranny. You hear about how we need a new American Revolution. They view themselves as part of that political project that made America what it is today."

"When people feel like they aren't able to effect change in traditional ways, they lash out," he added. "This causes all sorts of issues that we're currently seeing in political life. Increases in calls for violence, an increasing acceptance of conspiracy issues as a way to help explain the alienation that we feel. We're seeing this now with the governor but this isn't really a new thing. I mean even recently since 2020, elections officials across the country have been dealing with this exact same issue."

Asked whether he thinks the governor's gun ban is overreach, Sukala said that will be for the courts to decide.