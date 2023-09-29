Serious motorcycle crash reported in West El Paso

Update: Special Traffic Investigators arrived at the scene soon after the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews are responding to a serious motorcycle crash in West El Paso.

The collision between the car and the motorcycle happened at Kern and Mesa early Friday afternoon. The crash happened just a block from Mesita Elementary School. The road is often used by parents during student drop off and pick up.

Crews rushed one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.