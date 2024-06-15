El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC played out to a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC Saturday night at Southwest University Park, ending a five-match losing streak at home.

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE, Wilmer Cabrera (EN/SP) and Eric Calvillo (EN): https://www.youtube.com/live/8JBdsoum9yw?si=adRTJCVtUd7bJg7W

The Locos would open the scoring in the 13', with Eric Calvillo running in the box to capitalize on a rebounded ball.

However, Phoenix managed to grab the equalizer from distance late in 82', courtesy of Panos Armenakas. Both teams would up their offensive pressure late in the second half in an attempt to find the winner but at the end, both sides walked away with a point.

El Paso now have a few days to recover before returning to action on Wednesday, June 19, on a mission to settle the score at Oakland Roots SC who beat the Locos earlier this season.

NOTES

El Paso snapped a five-match losing streak with their draw tonight against Phoenix.

Eric Calvillo scored his second goal of the season, his first goal since his game-winner vs Loudoun United FC (May 10, 2024). The last goal he scored at home was in the 3-2 win vs Charleston Battery last year, also a game-winner on September 30, 2023.

El Paso posted a 100% success rate in tackles tonight, winning all eight tackles.

Jeremy Garay made his 100th USL Championship appearance tonight.

Ramon Pasquel made his first league appearance at home with his start.

FORECAST: 99ºF, cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 5,802

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Eric Calvillo 13'

PHX – Panos Armenakas (Federico Varela) 82'

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Ramon Pasquel, Nick Hinds (Eder Borelli 81'), Brandan Craig, Noah Dollenmayer, Miles Lyons, Javier Nevarez (Ricardo Zacarias 75'), Bolu Akinyode, Liam Rose (Jeremy Garay 90+3'), Eric Calvillo-C, Tumi Moshobane (Petar Petrovic 81'), Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Yuma, Joaquin Rivas, Luis Moreno, Emiliano Rodriguez

PHX – (4-2-3-1) Rocco Rios Novo, John Stenberg, Pape Boye, Mohamed Traore (Panos Armenakas 67'), Erickson Gallardo (Emil Cuello 83'), Federico Varela, Gabriel Torres, JP Scearce (Jose Hernandez 67'), Renzo Zambrano (Giulio Doratiotto 83'), Laurence Wyke (Juan Carlos Azocar 58'), Dariusz Formella

Subs Not Used: Patrick Rakovsky, Alejandro Fuenmayor

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Bolu Akinyode (Yellow) 36', Ramon Pasquel (Yellow) 73', Ricardo Zacarias (Yellow) 86', Liam Rose (Yellow) 90+2'

PHX – John Scearce (Yellow) 59'

MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 60|41

SHOTS: 7|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|2

SAVES: 0|5

FOULS: 21|9

OFFSIDES: 0|6

CORNERS: 1|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC face a quick turnaround when they hit the road for a rematch against Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and fans can join up to watch at Cabo Joe's (7942 Gateway Blvd) for the official Locomotive Watch Party!