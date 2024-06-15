ABC-7 First Alert: Scorching temperatures continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 First Alert continues because of the HOT conditions! We are expected to get up to 106 today and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain around 105 to 106 until Tuesday.

The Excessive Heat Warning along the Rio Grande Valley in El Paso and Hudspeth Counties has expired and has been replaced by a Heat Advisory which will remain in effect until Tuesday morning. The Heat Advisory for Southern New Mexico has expired. A Heat Advisory is in place for Las Cruces until Monday morning.

But… Here comes the cool down, we will drop to the upper 90s as rain chances increase.