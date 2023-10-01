The Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $1.04 billion after no winner was drawn Saturday

(CNN) -- No one won matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, now the jackpot is estimated to jump to $1.04 billion.

That would be the second-largest jackpot this year, topped only by a 1.08-billion-dollar prize won on July 19.

The lottery said two tickets did match enough numbers to score winnings of $2 million and five tickets won $1 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for will be Monday night.