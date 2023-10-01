Skip to Content
News

The Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $1.04 billion after no winner was drawn Saturday

By ,
New
Published 9:20 AM

(CNN) -- No one won matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, now the jackpot is estimated to jump to $1.04 billion.

That would be the second-largest jackpot this year, topped only by a 1.08-billion-dollar prize won on July 19.

The lottery said two tickets did match enough numbers to score winnings of $2 million and five tickets won $1 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for will be Monday night.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content