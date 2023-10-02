Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City
By DANIEL SHAILER
The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Students have marched through downtown Mexico City to mark 55 years since the military massacred hundreds of students in Tlatelolco plaza. Survivor Enrique Treviño Taudres called the march on Monday evening “a commemoration of that day, but also a call to the current students” in Mexico today. As many as 300 people were massacred in Tlatelolco plaza on Oct. 2, 1968. The Mexican government initially reported the event as the lawful suppression of a violent riot before the Summer Olympics. Subsequent enquiries have concluded the massacre was a “state crime” orchestrated by the government to quash peaceful protest.