El Paso County Requesting Photos of Veterans in Uniform for Courthouse Wall of Courage

El Paso, TX ( KVIA) -- The Veterans Capital of the USA is proud and grateful for the military and veterans who serve their country with dedication and courage. Every veteran is a hero who deserves to be recognized and honored for their commitment to duty, honor and country.



Therefore, in recognition of the Veterans Capital of the USA, photographs of veterans in uniform

will be hung inside the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse on the Wall of Courage, 3rd Floor,

County Commissioners Court Chambers, during the month of November. El Paso County residents

are being asked to help fill the wall by a sending a high -resolution photograph of themselves or a

loved one in uniform to cvso@epcounty.com by the October 20th deadline.



On November 1st, El Paso County will be honoring its newest Veteran of the Year with a news

conference, ceremony, and reception where the public will be able to view the Wall of Courage

and see the faces of El Pasoans who have served. Details to come on the November 1st event.