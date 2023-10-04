Skip to Content
Nationwide emergency alert test expected Wednesday

today at 11:02 AM
Published 11:06 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The federal government will be conducting a nationwide test of the emergency alert system at 12:20 PM Wednesday.

The aim of the test is to ensure that the emergency messaging system is running smoothly, in the event that Americans are threatened by natural disasters, terrorism or other dangers to public safety.

Test messages will be sent to all cell phones, televisions and radios. They will emit a sound, and vibrate on phones.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is required by law to conduct national tests of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) at least once every three years.

The last national test was in 2021.

Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

