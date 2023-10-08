How third-party and independent candidates could threaten Democrats and Republicans in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past week alone, two political outsiders have taken steps to launch independent or third-party presidential bids. And the prospect of at least two more still looms. Leaders in both parties acknowledge that the rise of serious outsider candidates threatens to undermine the strength of Democratic and Republican candidates in the 2024 general election. Robert Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and scion of the storied Democratic dynasty, is expected to become the latest to launch an independent or third-party presidential bid on Monday. The rise of such outsider candidates in 2024 reflects the extraordinary unpopularity of both major parties.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.