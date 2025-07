EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today rain chances will pick up before decreasing for the weekend.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 94.

Today rain chances will pick up to 40%. Likelihood for rain looks stronger into your midafternoon and evening.

This weekend rain chances will drop to 10%. Temperatures will also increase bringing us to triple digit potential.