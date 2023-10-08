Jeep lands in pond after pursuit, one arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A vehicle ends up in a pond near the golf course on Country Club Road Sunday morning after a pursuit by Texas Department of Public Safety officers.

A spokesman for TxDPS confirms the pursuit was initiated at Mesa and Doniphan in the Upper Valley.

The jeep ended up in a pond at the country club golf course, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the jeep and five migrants were able to get out of the vehicle before it landed in the pond.

DPS says the driver is a U.S. citizen and is now facing human smuggling charges.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.