City of Juarez to open a new temporary shelter amid migrant surge

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juarez will open a new shelter for migrants that arrive by train to alleviate the surge the Borderland is currently seeing.

Thousands of migrants have been arriving in Juarez recently, and now the City of Juarez, along with Mexico's National Institute of Migration, is installing this new "camp" where they had the previous temporary shelter back in the summer.

The new shelter will only receive families that are newly arrived at the border, according to officials. They also announced that the National Institute of Migration will fund this new shelter, while the city will offer staff for the new facility.

Several Juarez officials will oversee the new shelter to protect those planning to stay there.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juarez Human Rights Department to learn more about how the shelter will operate and for how long will it be open.