2024’s worst cities for grass allergies this summer

A woman scratching her neck while seated outdoors.

Where is your summertime picnic on the grass most likely to trigger a stuffy nose and itchy eyes?

To mark Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month this May, Lawn Love ranked 2024’s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer.

We compared nearly 380 of the biggest U.S. cities based on allergy risk, exacerbators, and access to detection and treatment resources. More specifically, we looked at grass pollen forecasts, allergen intensity, and lawn mowing frequency, among 8 total metrics.

Get ahead of a congested allergy season with our ranking below. To learn how we ranked the cities, see our methodology.



City rankings

Table showing “Top 20 2024’s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer.”

See how each city fared in our ranking.

Top 5 close up

No. 1: Washington D.C. | Overall score: 74.09

Average Forecasted Grass Pollen Index (May-August 2024): 2.4 | Rank: 56

Historical Wind Speed (May-August 2020): 8.3 mph | Rank: 111

Average Number of Significant Grass Allergens: 16 | Rank: 1

Average Number of Moderate Grass Allergens: 20 | Rank: 27

Average Number of Mild Grass Allergens: 38 | Rank: 9

No. 2: Albany, New York | Overall score: 72.63

Average Forecasted Grass Pollen Index (May-August 2024): 2.8 | Rank: 19

Historical Wind Speed (May-August 2020): 6.9 mph | Rank: 252

Average Number of Significant Grass Allergens: 14 | Rank: 22

Average Number of Moderate Grass Allergens: 21 | Rank: 23

Average Number of Mild Grass Allergens: 36 | Rank: 28

No. 3: Virginia Beach, Virginia | Overall score: 70.9

Average Forecasted Grass Pollen Index (May-August 2024): 3.2 | Rank: 8 (tie)

Historical Wind Speed (May-August 2020): 8.9 mph | Rank: 69 (tie)

Average Number of Significant Grass Allergens: 11 | Rank: 101 (tie)

Average Number of Moderate Grass Allergens: 16 | Rank: 87

Average Number of Mild Grass Allergens: 27 | Rank: 140

No. 4: Hampton, Virginia | Overall score: 70.24

Average Forecasted Grass Pollen Index (May-August 2024): 3.2 | Rank: 8 (tie)

Historical Wind Speed (May-August 2020): 8.9 mph | Rank: 69 (tie)

Average Number of Significant Grass Allergens: 11 | Rank: 101 (tie)

Average Number of Moderate Grass Allergens: 14 | Rank: 126

Average Number of Mild Grass Allergens: 23 | Rank: 218

No. 5: Philadelphia | Overall score: 70.24

Average Forecasted Grass Pollen Index (May-August 2024): 2.1| Rank: 109

Historical Wind Speed (May-August 2020): 8 mph | Rank: 160

Average Number of Significant Grass Allergens: 15 | Rank: 3

Average Number of Moderate Grass Allergens: 26 | Rank: 1

Average Number of Mild Grass Allergens: 38 | Rank: 9

Key Insights

Stock up on allergy medication if you live in the nation’s capital — Washington D.C. (No. 1) tied with Lancaster, Pennsylvania (No. 8), for the highest presence of significant grass allergens in our ranking.

Seven Illinois cities claim the most turf allergens overall — with high levels of mild, moderate, and significant allergens — followed by Philadelphia (No. 5), 6 Connecticut cities, and Washington D.C. Thankfully, Chicago (No. 39) boasts the 2nd-best access to allergy care after New York (No. 311).

Suburbs like Sandy Springs, Georgia (No. 370) and Paradise, Nevada (No. 377) have the worst access to allergy care, with no local allergists or immunologists to administer allergy tests and treatment. Luckily, their forecasts call for low levels of grass pollen this summer.

Turf allergy risk is lowest in some parts of Florida and Minnesota, with Fort Myers, Florida, finishing in last place. These 2 states have low grass pollen forecasts and less severe lawn allergens.

Behind the ranking

First, we determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into 3 categories: Allergy Risk, Allergen Severity, and Lack of Access to Allergy Care.

For each of the 378 biggest U.S. cities, we then gathered data on each factor from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Lawn Love, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Pollen.com.

Finally, we calculated scores (out of 100 points) for each city to determine its rank in each factor, each category, and overall. A city’s Overall Score is the average of its scores across all factors and categories. The highest Overall Score ranked “Highest Risk” (No. 1) for grass allergies and the lowest “Lowest Risk” (No. 378) for grass allergies.

Climate change: Nothing to sneeze at

Allergies are getting worse.

Climate change is lengthening our allergy season by an average of 20 days and making allergens more intense. This is bad news for the more than 30% of Americans who sniffle, sneeze, and suffer from seasonal allergies.

Man’s best friend isn’t exempt from allergy season, either. Dogs can experience allergies from weeds and exposure to grass types like ryegrass, bermudagrass, fescue, and alfalfa.

There are some ways to minimize your exposure to grass pollen and resulting allergy symptoms, though — and they’re right in your own backyard:

