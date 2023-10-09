New Mexico Governor renews public health orders around gun violence, substance abuse

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Will New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s temporary gun ban in and around Albuquerque stand?

That's the question dominating conversations in New Mexico.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the ban will be extended until October 11. At that point, the judge will determine whether the latest version of the public health order will stand.

That latest version came on Friday - when the governor renewed the ban, and added some new provisions.

Guns are still banned in public parks and playgrounds across Bernalillo County. Additionally, the state will organize gun buy-backs in Albuquerque, Española and Las Cruces.

The state’s health care system has also been asked to ensure that people who ask for help with substance abuse get permanent, adequate placement within 24 hours.

The governor is also requiring the state’s Human Services Department to send letters, requiring health care providers outline their plans to achieve adequate, and sustained behavioral health care.

There are also several of the initial measures in the new order, testing wastewater at public schools for drugs like fentanyl. And monthly inspections of licensed gun dealers for any violations.

It's a lot for the courts to consider - as gun rights advocates continue to argue that even a scaled-back version of the ban violates the constitutional rights to carry a gun in public for self-defense, under the 2nd amendment.