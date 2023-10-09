TX Dot launches “Be Safe. Drive Safe.” campaign for pedestrian safety

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TX DOT) is using National Pedestrian Safety month to launch their campaign "Be Safe. Drive Safe."

According to TX DOT, October had the highest number of pedestrian crashes on Texas roadways last year. And in the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas have increased 29.6%. In 2022, 5,764 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 829 deaths and 1,526 serious injuries.

In El Paso, the city reported 181 pedestrian collisions between 2017 and 2021.

TX DOT reminds us to stay vigilant at all times to avoid pedestrian collisions.

Tips for drivers:

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles

Pay attention and put your phone away, so you're always prepared if pedestrians enter your path

Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions

Tips for pedestrians: