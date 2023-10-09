TX Dot launches “Be Safe. Drive Safe.” campaign for pedestrian safety
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TX DOT) is using National Pedestrian Safety month to launch their campaign "Be Safe. Drive Safe."
According to TX DOT, October had the highest number of pedestrian crashes on Texas roadways last year. And in the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas have increased 29.6%. In 2022, 5,764 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 829 deaths and 1,526 serious injuries.
In El Paso, the city reported 181 pedestrian collisions between 2017 and 2021.
TX DOT reminds us to stay vigilant at all times to avoid pedestrian collisions.
Tips for drivers:
- When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
- Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.
- Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles
- Pay attention and put your phone away, so you're always prepared if pedestrians enter your path
- Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions
Tips for pedestrians:
- Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left agin before crossing.
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don't assume drivers see you.
- Obey all traffic and crosswalks signals.
- Use the sidewalk. If there isn't one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.
- When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and and ears off the road.