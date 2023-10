EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday night Eastwood hosted Americas in a District 1 Class 6A game.

The Troopers won the first meeting this season 3-2 but this time around it would be the Trailblazers getting a 3-2 win.

Eastwood took the first two sets 26-24 and 25-19, but Americas would grab the third and fourth 25-23, 25-23 and win the fifth 15-9.

The win keeps Americas in the hunt for a playoff spot in Class 6A.