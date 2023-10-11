FBI warns El Pasoans of government impersonation scam

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations wants El Pasoans to be aware of a letter fraudulently trying to obtain cryptocurrency or other funds from unwitting victims. The FBI says the letter is part of a government impersonation scam.

October 6, 2023, a victim reported the letter to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The letter claimed to have been sent by Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales.

The letter is titled “Regarding Your Identity Theft Case,” and has been made to look official by including a classification of “UNCLASSIFIED/FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY/LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE.” It uses an outdated FBI Situational Intelligence Report format.

The letter refers to a suspicious bank account purportedly flagged by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and gives an “ADR” confirmation number.

If you get the letter, the FBI wants you to throw it away.

The agency wants you to know that it, and other federal agencies do not call, send letters, or email individuals threatening arrest or demanding money.