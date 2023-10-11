First plane carrying US ammunition lands in Israel, country’s defense forces says

(CNN) --- The first supply of US weapons since Israel faced a devastating attack by Hamas arrived in Israel late Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

“This evening a plane carrying advanced armaments landed at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening," the IDF said. "The armaments are designed to facilitate significant military operations and increase preparedness for other scenarios."

“We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability,” the statement said.

Earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden pledged that the US would make sure Israel has the tools it needs to defend itself and that it was surging military assistance to Israel.