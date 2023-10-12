Haiti refuses to open key border crossing with Dominican Republic in spat over canal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti has declined to join neighboring Dominican Republic in reopening a key border crossing for trade. That leaves some commercial activity at a standstill and prolongs a diplomatic crisis over the construction of a canal on Haitian soil. Dominican President Luis Abinader had closed the crossing at Dajabon for nearly a month to protest the construction of the canal, which he says violates a treaty and will take water needed by Dominican farmers. His government opened that crossing for limited trade Wednesday, but Haiti has declined to follow suit. Haitian officials say they want a full reopening. They say the canal is urgently needed because of a drought.

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON Associated Press

