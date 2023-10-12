Las Cruces church group returning from Israel after being stranded amid war

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - 32 people from Our Lady of Health Catholic Church in Las Cruces are on their way back home, after being caught in the war in Israel.

The church told ABC-7 the group went to Israel on a pilgrimage. They had been there just over a week when the militant group Hamas launched an attack against Israel.

The group was not injured.

ABC-7 is speaking with a representative from the church to learn when they will be arriving in Las Cruces.

We will update you on the news at 5 and 6.

ABC News is reporting that at least 1,200 people have been killed, including 25 Americans. 2,900 others have been injured.

Israeli officials said at least 100 civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage.