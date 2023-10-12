Starbucks and KidSuper Create a Varsity Jacket to Celebrate 20 Years of the Pumpkin Spice Latte

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is celebrating its 20th birthday with the help of prolific American designer Colm Dillane aka KidSuper. Giving back to their supportive community and fans of 20 years, Starbucks has partnered with KidSuper for a limited-edition varsity jacket that pays homage to the staple beverage.

Inspired by the cozy comfort that comes from a cup of Starbucks PSL, and the creative vision of Colm Dillane, the Team PSL Varsity Jacket features Dillane’s signature use of bright, bold designs and merges fall-inspired designs and rich autumnal tones. The liner of the jacket features the top expressions of PSL fan love through Dillane’s signature handwriting and illustrations, which include “Worth the Wait!”, “PSL is Love” and “Happy Fall”.

The KidSuper Studios + Starbucks™ Team PSL Varsity Jackets are now available to pre-order during a limited-edition drop at KidSuper.com/TeamPSL