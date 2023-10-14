Skip to Content
A warm and breezy pattern continues this week, fall returns this weekend

It was another warm and breezy day today; the Borderland saw mid-80s.

The Borderland will see fluctuating wind speeds and temperatures because of a few back-door cold fronts that will push into the area which will keep our temperatures normal this week. By Wednesday, we will see temperatures near 90 degrees before temperatures drop back to seasonal normals by Friday.

It will stay mostly dry for the next week with these rounds of backdoor cold fronts. 

