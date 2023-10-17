12-foot-tall puppet, Little Amal to stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Standing at 12-feet-tall, Little Amal depicts a 10-year-old Syrian refugee who is on a 6,000 mile journey across the United States.

Little Amal will be stopping in the borderland to pay tribute to the victims of the August 3rd, Wal-mart mass shooting at The Healing Garden at Ascarate Park on October 25th.

Creative Kids, El Paso Pro-Musica, and BOOST (Borderland Out-of-School) Network, in partnership with El Paso County Parks and Recreation made it possible to bring Little Amal to El Paso.

The organizers behind Little Amal want to spread the message of hope.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. on October 25th.

At 6 p.m. Amal will take her walk through The Healing Garden.

“Amal stands for unity and hope, and we couldn’t impart this message without the hundreds of partners, large and small, coming together to support us as we embark on this journey,” said The Walk Productions Artistic Director Amir Nizar Zuabi. “Each artist, organization, and institution has a story to tell about their unique slice of American history and culture and is inviting Amal and all Americans to learn about what makes this country’s heartbeat.”