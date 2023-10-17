Pedestrian hit and killed on I-10, all westbound lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All westbound lanes on I-10 have been closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed near the Schuster Ave. exit.
Police responded to the scene at 10:36 p.m. Monday.
Person was dead on arrival of first responders, according to fire officials.
Special Traffic Investigators were also called out to the scene.
Currently, all westbound lanes on I-10 westbound from Schuster Ave. to Porfirio Diaz St. remain closed as police conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story.