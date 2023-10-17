Vigil planned for Organ Mountain High School student killed in shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. for the 14-year-old Organ Mountain High School Freshman, who died Saturday after being shot.

The community is being asked to gather in front of the school, by the flagpole and grass area.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday at a home on the 4800 block of Calle Bella Avenue.

Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The boys are not being identified because they are minors.