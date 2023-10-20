Jury finds Joseph Alvarez guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

UPDATE: A jury found Joseph Alvarez guilty in the murder of state attorney Georgette Kaufmann. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The jury had been deliberating since 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Closing arguments were delivered Friday morning in the murder trial of Joseph Alvarez. Alvarez is accused of shooting and killing state attorney Georgette Kaufmann in her garage in November of 2020. He is also accused of hurting Kauffman's husband during the incident.

In their own closing arguments, defense attorneys argued that Alvarez believes God had ordered Alvarez to kill Kaufmann, and that Alvarez believed he was doing the right thing.

"In his mind, he had been ordained to do this," defense attorneys said.

The prosecution presented pictures taken by Alvarez three days before the murder, which were taken across from Kaufmann's garage. They also questioned why Alvarez wore gloves to avoid leaving finger prints, along with dark clothing, if he believed he was doing the right thing.

Judge Alyssa Perez ordered the jury to begin deliberations at 10:50 a.m. ABC-7 was told by sources that those deliberations could take hours, or even until Monday.

