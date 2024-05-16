ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slight rain chance Thursday with stronger winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we will see a shift in our forecast. Adding some rain chances and stronger winds for your Thursday.

We are tracking a storm system pushing in from the northwest. As a result rain chances today will fall between 10-30% in the afternoon to early evening hours. Rain chances are slim but do not rule out the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the El Paso area. Rain chances look strongest for areas north of Las Cruces.

As the isolated showers push through stronger wind gusts could accompany them potentially reaching 40-50 MPH. Not everyone will experience this but it could be a possibility for some.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today then they were Wednesday this is a result of the storm system pushing through.

Moisture will leave the area quickly by Friday and temperatures will rebound by the weekend potentially reaching tipple digits by Sunday,