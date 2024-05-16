Facebook and Instagram face fresh scrutiny under the European Union’s strict digital regulations

LONDON (AP) — The European Union opened fresh investigations into Facebook and Instagram over suspicions that they’re failing to protect children online, in violation of the bloc’s strict digital regulations for social media platforms. It’s the latest round of scrutiny for parent company Meta Platforms under the 27-nation EU’s Digital Services Act. It’s a sweeping set of regulations that took effect last year with the goal of cleaning up online platforms and protecting internet users. The European Commission said it’s concerned that algorithmic systems used by Facebook and Instagram to recommend content could “exploit the weaknesses and inexperience” of children and stimulate “addictive behaviour.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.