Blinken says US is ready to respond to escalation or targeting of US forces during Israel-Hamas war

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States is ready to protect American forces or personnel in the Middle East should the Israel-Hamas war escalate as he expects. Blinken says the U.S. doesn’t want to see escalation but he adds that “we’re ready for it” should it happen. America’s top diplomat issued his warning as the war that followed a deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on civilians in southern Israel entered its third week. The U.S. State Department on Sunday ordered all non-essential personnel at the embassy in Iraq to leave the country because of the heightened tensions in the region.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.