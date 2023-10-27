Christmas Street fund raiser allows you to rent designer Christmas trees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Christmas Street, the annual fund raiser for the Paso Del Norte Children's Development Center, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The center is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023.

For five decades, Christmas Street has been a beacon of hope and festive joy during the holiday season, providing beautiful designer Christmas trees for rent to the El Paso community. The funds raised through the tree rental program are the lifeblood of Paso del Norte Children's, an organization dedicated to providing essential services for children with special needs.

Choose from a stunning array of 65 designer Christmas tree designs that will truly capture the essence of the holiday season. Paso del Norte takes care of everything, from the setup of your chosen tree in late November to its takedown in January, allowing you to focus on enjoying the festivities.

The designer Christmas trees are priced between $800 and $1100, making them an elegant addition to any home, business, or nonprofit. Trees can be set up in residences, businesses, or donated to charities, spreading the joy of the season throughout our community. The deadline to place your order is November 10th, and the trees are in high demand, so don't delay! Visit their website at christmasstreet.org to explore the tree designs and place your order.

In addition to the Christmas tree rental program, Paso de Norte Children's invites you to their grand gala event on Tuesday, December 5, at the prestigious El Paso Country Club. This gala promises to be an enchanting evening filled with holiday spirit and community togetherness.