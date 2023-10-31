A pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the captain if the flight was diverted

Authorities say a co-pilot threatened to shoot the captain if the plane was diverted to take care of a passenger who needed medical attention. The inspector general’s office of the Transportation Department said Tuesday that the co-pilot was authorized to carry a gun in the cockpit. Court records show that a grand jury in Utah issued an indictment Oct. 18 against Jonathan J. Dunn over an incident that happened in August of last year. The two-page indictment says only that Dunn used a dangerous weapon in assaulting and intimidating a crew member. Dunn is charged with interference with a flight crew, a felony.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.