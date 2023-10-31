Opponents of military rule in Myanmar applaud new sanctions targeting gas revenues

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.N.-appointed human rights expert and opponents of Myanmar’s military government have welcomed the latest sanctions imposed by the U.S., U.K. and Canada on companies providing financial resources to the army-installed regime and high-ranking officials. The move is linked to rising violence and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian nation. The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on Myanmar’s state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, a joint venture partner in all offshore gas projects and a vital source of hard cash for the military government. The sanctions block access to money and resources under U.S. control. They prohibit U.S. citizens from providing financial services to — or for the benefit of — MOGE starting from Dec. 15.

