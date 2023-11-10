Sunday Xtra – The Catholic Synod

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Vatican in Rome hosts a gathering of bishops, and others, to discuss such topics as women’s participation in church, whether or not women can become ordained deacons.

It's called a Synod.

Right now, a male deacon can marry couples, or even preside over funerals: women cannot. This despite the fact that women make up the majority of the congregations attending church.

You may recall Pope Francis made headlines when he suggested, merely suggested, that same sex marriage could be blessed on a case by case basis, so long as those unions were not viewed as a catholic marriage.

That leads to the topic of LGBTQ and the Vatican’s stance on that, and other issues that have changed since the birth of Catholic Church.

