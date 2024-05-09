Texas Governor Greg Abbott appoints Paso Del Norte Health Foundation Vice President to the Texas Diabetes Council

The Texas Diabetes Council addresses issues affecting Texans who have diabetes. The council also reports and advises Texas legislature on services for Texans living with diabetes, and advises how health professionals in the state should address treatment and education on diabetes.

Kelly will serve a term that's expected to expire on February 1st, 2025.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today he has appointed Paso Del Norte Health Foundation's of programs Vice President, Michael Kelly, to the Texas Diabetes Council.

