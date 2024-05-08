Judge dismisses 200 cases against migrants charged with involvement in border struggle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- County Court of Law Judge Ruben Morales dismissed over 200 cases against migrants accused of being involved with a struggle at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Public Defender Kelli Childress confirmed with ABC-7 tonight that her argument was that the cases were improperly moved from district court to county court. She argued the cases were missing an official order to transfer the jurisdiction to Judge Morales, who agreed with her assessment.