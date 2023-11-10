Teens make sweet music together

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local teens who grew up as neighbors in public housing realized they had more than just a zip code in common. They also both love music, and now play together in harmony.

Isaac Ramirez and Emmanuel Conejo were neighbors as young kids, but never really connected until they realized as teens that they shared a passion for making music.

"I saw him play the guitar and I told him do you remember me. We used to live together at Ruben Salazar. He was playing the guitar and I told him I have a guitar too," says Ramirez.

"It's not usually us we know a lot of people who play so we hang out a lot of places so we just play there. A lot of guitars, a lot of fingers, a lot of bass," adds Conejo.

The two have become good friends, along with other bandmates. They say playing together make sthem feel important, helps them relax, and deal with their emotions.

HOME Public housing may be where they met, and it's where they try to stay out of trouble. (There have been complaints in the past about the noise.) The property manager has now stepped in, allowing a private space for the guys to have jam sessions, without interruption. It's something that for these young men, means the world.

"For me, music - It's just a hobby. It's something I like to do to make me feel important and helps me relax and it helps me when I'm sad, or mad, or happy," says Ramirez.