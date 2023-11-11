Cesar Ornelas Law hosts 4th Annual Turkey Giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Cesar Ornelas and members of his law office were up early Saturday morning ready to hand out 1,200 turkeys to select schools.

It was the 4th Annual Turkey Giveaway with volunteers from area agencies and organizations like the Sheriff's Office, Operation HOPE, and Ornelas Law Firm staff.

UTEP's Paydirt Pete, the El Paso Chihuhuas' Chico, and the Bowie High School Bear mascots were ready to bring some Thanksgiving season joy to volunteers and families at the event.

Attorney Cesar Ornelas says it is all in the spirit of giving back to the community and supporting families in need during the holiday season.