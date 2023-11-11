El Paso Animal Services celebrates Veterans Day by offering free adoptions for vets, service members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're a veteran, active military, or a first responder, you can help a dog or cat find their forever home for free Saturday.

In honor of Veterans Day, El Paso Animal Services will be waiving all adoption fees for veterans, active military members, and for first responders and their families.

The "Pets and Vets" event will be offered at four locations across the Borderland.

If you'd like to adopt a pet today, you can visit:

El Paso Animal Services Center; 5001 Fred Wilson Ave., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tails at the Times Adoption Center; 501 E. Mills St., 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Adoption Center; 9068 Socorro Rd., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CATZ (Cats at the Zoo); 4001 E. Paisano Rd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Paso Animal services says "veterans, active military personnel, and first responders can discover a wealth of benefits in adopting a pet, as they offer companionship, reduce stress, provide a daily routine, instill a sense of purpose and responsibility, encourage physical activity, offer emotional support, and enhance social connections."