Hundreds show support at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Alzheimer's Association held the 2023 Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's event Saturday morning at the El Paso Zoo.

It is the world's largest event completely dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research.

ABC 7's Stephanie Valle emceed the event with the more than 1,400 people who signed up for the walk and honored those affected by Alzheimer's with a Promise Garden ceremony.

Organizers say the colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent those who have a personal reason to end the disease due to their experience with a loved one's journey through it.

The event also raises funds for research and outreach, this year's goal was of $135,000. The 162 teams were able to raise more than $136,600.

The teams also helped to raise awareness of the disease and how it impacts families in the community.

There are more than 6 million Americans who live with Alzheimer's and is the leading cause of death in the United States.

More than 400,000 people in Texas live with the disease with more than a million who act as primary care givers.