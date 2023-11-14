Las Vegas Sphere reports nearly $100 million revenue loss

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- The Sphere is one of Las Vegas' biggest and newest attractions.

Yet the company that oversees the 18,000 seat music and entertainment center says sphere is in the red right now.

The company released its quarterly earnings which shows the venue lost $98.4 million for the fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30.

Sphere Entertainment Co. leaders say those figures are misleading because the earnings report includes July and August when the Sphere was not open.

It debuted in late September.

The Las Vegas Sphere has brought in nearly $8 million in revenue since its opening, about half of that came from those two sold out U2 shows and $2.6 million from suite licensing and advertising on the Sphere exosphere.