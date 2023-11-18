65th Judicial District Court celebrates National Adoption Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 11 families introduced new, adopted members at the 65th Judicial District Court Satuday.

November 18th is National Adoption Day, and the court, joined by the El Paso Women's Bar Association, the Court Appointed Special Advocates of El Paso, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, held its annual celebration Saturday.

The event highlighted local families that "have chosen to expand in this special way," and also aimed to draw attention to children in the El Paso area who are eligible for adoption.