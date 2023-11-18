El Paso’s annual WinterFest begins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A star is lighting up El Paso as of Saturday, and it's not the one on the mountain. This one is atop the Christmas tree in the middle of San Jacinto Plaza, and was lit in celebration of the start of a seasonal tradition.

El Paso WinterFest began Saturday in Downtown El Paso with a tree lighting ceremony, live music, a parade and much, much more.

The weeks-long event will feature lights displays, ice-skating, music and entertainment, arts, and food vendors every day now through January 1 at San Jacinto Plaza, as well as the Arts Festival Plaza by the El Paso Museum of Art.

Admission is free, though ice rink prices may vary.