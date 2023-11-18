Man fatally shot while hunting in western New York state

SAVANNAH, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say a man was shot and killed while on a hunting trip on the first day of the state’s regular deer and bear hunting seasons. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it responded at about 7 a.m. Saturday to a report that a hunter had been shot in Savannah, about 50 miles east of Rochester. The sheriff’s office did not say how the man was shot and has not released his name. The shooting was reported near Route 89 in a rural area that includes a firearms training center, an Audubon center and a hiking area. No other details were released. Police are investigating.

