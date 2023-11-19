ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool evening as second cold front prepares to pass through

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Winds will continue to be felt through the remainder of your Sunday with a stronger cooling trend expected to begin tonight.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 30-40 MPH for late Sunday afternoon. Those winds will start to calm down once the sun goes down for most parts except for the mountains where they will persist till Monday morning.

Rain chances also exist for the Sacramento mountains into Monday with a chance to see snow as our second cold front moves in.

By Tuesday dry weather comes with the return of breezy to windy conditions.

Cooler temperatures stick around for your Thanksgiving.