The Nebraska GOP is rejecting all Republican congressional incumbents in Tuesday’s primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Republican Party has refused to endorse all five Republican congressional incumbents in Tuesday’s primary election. And it has endorsed the Republican challengers of U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith. The state GOP says it withheld endorsements from the incumbents because they didn’t formally ask. But it also says most Nebraska Republicans “are tired of the attacks” on former President Donald Trump, among other things. Trump loyalists took over the state GOP in 2022. Political observers say the lack of endorsements for Republican incumbents highlights the split within the party between so-called establishment Republicans and those who think the party needs to move more to the right.

