Fabens High School student wins this year’s “I Voted” Sticker Contest 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Fabens High School junior Denisse I. Villalobos-Estrada won the 2023 “I Voted” Sticker Contest. Her design will be showcased during the 2024 electoral season.

Denisse created the design over three class periods, encouraged by her business teacher, Michael Salas. She feels his support and the business and marketing foundation she has developed in his classes were instrumental in her winning.

“When I was told on Tuesday (November 14) that I was the winner, I was really excited and happy because I never thought I would win. My friends and family were also very proud of me,” said Denisse.

Judges Anne Hussmann Mitchell, Founder and Owner of So El Paso, Claudia S. Preza, Assistant Curator for El Paso Museum of Art and Tino Ortega, Local Artist and Muralist, chose the winners.

Pablo A. Alonso, a senior at Cathedral High School, won second place in this year’s contest. Rebecca Lopez, a senior YISD-Young Women’s Leadership Academy won third place.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court will recognize all three winners on Monday, December 4, 2023.