23-year-old Socorro woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter in UTV crash

Socorro Police Department
Published 11:35 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police officers arrested 23-year-old Maria Isabel Lopez Martinez on an intoxication manslaughter charge November 21, 2023.

Socorro Police Special Traffic Investigators say Lopez Martinez was drunkenly driving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when she crashed. The victim was riding in the bed of the UTV, was thrown from the vehicle, and died. Investigators say the crash happened on November 4, 2023 on the 200 block of Wewoka Drive.

Officials booked Lopez Martinez into the EL Paso County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

These were the only details police officials made available to the public. ABC-7 is working to learn more information about the crash and Lopez Martinez's arrest. Check back for more.

