Missing two-year-old found after AMBER alert sent out in Artesia, New Mexico

UPDATE - New Mexico Police have confirmed that Lilith Ellis has been located and is safe.

ARTESIA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police sent out an AMBER alert Saturday evening due to a two-year-old girl now missing.

Artesia Police say Lilith Ellis was taken from the 800 block of Cannon, due to a violent incident Saturday morning. The girl is described as two feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was taken by 54-year-old Ricky Ellis, who is described as five foot, nine inches tall. He has salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The AMBER alert stated that Ellis shot at a home in Artesia, and the homeowner fired back. Police do not know if Lilith has hit by the gunfire

They are believed to be a traveling in a black 2012 Dodge 1500 truck that has bullet holes on the passengers side.

Their destination is unknown. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Artesia Police Department at (575) 746-5000 or dial 911.