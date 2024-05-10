El Paso local flower shop offers last-minute Mother’s Day arrangements

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Heaven Sent Florist is a local El Paso staple, 26 years in the business offering the best quality flower arrangements.

This Mother's Day the team is working hard to make sure all moms get their perfect gift.

If you are still looking for a gift, you're in luck! Heaven Sent Florist, located on 6110 N Mesa St, is still accepting orders. Delivery orders are limited, however pick up orders are welcome.

You can call 915-584-7330 to place your order now!