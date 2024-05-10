ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy to windy Friday with slight moisture push

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Your Friday will start out comfortable, we will see come changes to out forecast by tonight. We are looking at breezes turning windy then some light moisture pushing into the area.

For your Friday temperatures are remaining warm as we expect to reach the mid to upper 80s throughout the region.

We will start the morning off seeing light breezes by evening we will see the breezy conditions turn windy. We are anticipating wind gusts measuring about 35 MPH by tonight which is a light wind

With the winds, moisture is being pushed into the area. However rain chances are looking best for Otero and Hudspeth counties, with rain chances for El Paso and Las Cruces looking very slim.

Moisture will push out by Saturday evening.